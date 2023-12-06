New shuttle service coming to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A service similar to Uber is rolling out for the Uptown Columbus area - just in time for the new year.

News Leader 9 got an up-close look at the new golf cart like shuttles that will be rolling out soon.

Uptown is made up of businesses, a college campus, city hall, and residential areas - which creates a lot of foot traffic that covers several blocks, but now there’s an easier way to navigate uptown without the hassle of parking and walking a long distance.

“They’re going to have golf carts that shuttle you guys to your cars for customers and things like that,” said Grif Morpeth.

Grif Morpeth, owner of Country’s BBQ in uptown, is telling his employees about a new system just for Uptown Columbus.

And the system does acts like Uber - but even better, because it free.

“It will be on demand, so people will be able to use an app or to call to dispatch,” said Ed Wolverton, president and CEO of Uptown, Inc. “A driver will come pick them up and take them some where in the downtown district.”

President and CEO of Uptown Incorporated, Ed Wolverton, says the idea came about because of limited parking in the area.

“The other good benefit of this service is that it may ease some parking demand for on street spaces,” said Wolverton.

And back at Country’s, Morpeth says the lack of parking is a huge inconvenience so the shuttle service will work perfect for his employees and customers.

“I think it will be awesome because our biggest problem down here is parking, and the truth is, there are parking garages and it may or may not be convenient to where you are going,” said Wolverton.

For now, the 5-person carts are under lock and key in the River Center parking lot - being charged for service for the big day right after Christmas.

“It’s going to launch officially during December 26th, the day after Christmas which is a strange way to start, but it’s also a good way. Often times these services have a soft launch, just to kind of figure out how the system works, just in case there are a few bugs in the hailing.”

The shuttle covers most of Uptown. Here is a map of the area - it runs from Bay Avenue to 1st Ave. and then from 9th Street to 14th Street.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.