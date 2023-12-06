One dead following house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews in Phenix City battled a deadly house fire Wednesday morning.

According to our crews, the incident happened on First Avenue South in Phenix City on December 6.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Hubert Brown.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:46 a.m.

It’s unknown at this time what has caused the fire.

