‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer. (Credit: Instagram/@ronnienotronald via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A family’s “Snoop on the Stoop” broke out of its box to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A video posted to Instagram shows a girl who woke up to find that her “Snoop on the Stoop” had broken out of its box.

“He punched out!” the girl said.

The “Snoop on the Stoop” is a play on the classic “Elf on the Shelf” and features a plush toy resembling Snoop Dogg.

