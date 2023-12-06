Toast of the Town returns for 14th year benefitting Columbus Symphony Orchestra

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mark your calendars! Synovus is hosting their 14th annual “Toast of the Town” to benefit the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

The event is set to take place on March 1, 2024 - where attendees can try multiple world-class wines, hand-crafted beers, Southern spirits and fine foods!

There will also be live music as well as a silent auction filled with trips, wines, and treasures.

All attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets go on sale January 2, 2024

