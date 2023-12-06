United Way of Lee County distributes over 650 coats during coat drive

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - United Way of Lee County is feeling the holiday spirit as they host a coat drive in Opelika.

On Tuesday, United Way’s ‘Bundle Up Boutique’ handed out more than 500 coats. And they’re not done giving coats out just yet!

On Wednesday, December 6, from 1 - 4 p.m. CST, they’re giving out 147 more coats - while supplies last.

Each person is allowed one jacket within the household and they are first come, first served.

Bundle up Boutique will end on Thursday Dec. 7 as coats are expected to be fully distributed by then.

United Way of Lee County hosting Bundle up Boutique (Source: Jessica Henderson)

This event will be located 2133 Executive Park Drive in Opelika.

If you are not able to attend ‘Bundle Up Boutique’, please call 211 or 888-421-1266, or if you’re hearing impaired, 711.

For questions, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.