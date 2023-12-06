Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

United Way of Lee County distributes over 650 coats during coat drive

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - United Way of Lee County is feeling the holiday spirit as they host a coat drive in Opelika.

On Tuesday, United Way’s ‘Bundle Up Boutique’ handed out more than 500 coats. And they’re not done giving coats out just yet!

On Wednesday, December 6, from 1 - 4 p.m. CST, they’re giving out 147 more coats - while supplies last.

Each person is allowed one jacket within the household and they are first come, first served.

Bundle up Boutique will end on Thursday Dec. 7 as coats are expected to be fully distributed by then.

United Way of Lee County hosting Bundle up Boutique
United Way of Lee County hosting Bundle up Boutique(Source: Jessica Henderson)

This event will be located 2133 Executive Park Drive in Opelika.

If you are not able to attend ‘Bundle Up Boutique’, please call 211 or 888-421-1266, or if you’re hearing impaired, 711.

For questions, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
AMC
AMC Classic Peachtree 8 permanently closes in Columbus
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars missing

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail
The Chattahoochee Valley House of Heroes are volunteering to wrap your gifts as an initiative...
House of Heroes wants to wrap your gifts this holiday season
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WTVM Weather Extra: December 6-12