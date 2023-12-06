COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Vietnam Army veteran initially considered to be an unclaimed soldier was laid to rest today at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Dec. 5.

In the end, three distant relatives showed up along with 200 people from the Tri-City community to pay their respects.

There was an outpouring of citizens, first responders, retired and active military who came to honor the life and service of Private Dennis King and stand in as family.

Vietnam War veteran laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery (Source: WTVM)

“He was one of us, you know. Everybody in the Army is a brother,” said Paul Szucs.

Szucs and Lester Kapelka were two Vietnam War Veterans who traveled from Covenant Woods Senior Living Community in Columbus to honor King who passed away on Nov. 15.

King was also a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the United States Army.

Both Szucs and Kapelka said they did not know King, but it was an honor to be in attendance.

“I’m glad that there was such a big turnout. That people are realizing that we’re here in a safe country because of our veterans,” said Kapelka.

King served from 1963-1966 in the U.S. Army.

According to Veterans Service Office Lakesha Stringer over 200 people compiled of veterans and non- veterans came to the ceremony.

Master Sergeant Retired Patricia Liddell served 27 years in the U.S. Army, and she said she considers King to be family.

“All of us who wore the uniform we are all family. I might not be your blood family, but I didn’t choose my blood. I chose this family.”

The staff that worked to prepare King’s ceremony and burial located a cousin of King who was not able to attend, but sent his son in law, Robert Johnson, to receive his burial flag during the tribute.

Johnson said he was also friends with King and he reflected on him and his father in law’s last visit with King in hospice care before he passed.

“His eyes were open and he was trying to talk, but we talked to him, stayed there for a while and talked to him and just tried to reassure him”

Johnson also reflected on Dennis’s character and life.

“Dennis was a good guy. He always, he always had an answer for you. You might not agree with the answer, but he always had an answer.”

