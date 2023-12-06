Business Break
Wednesday chill, Frost/freeze Thursday morning

Tyler’s forecast
It'll be a chilly couple days in west Georgia and east Alabama.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest temperatures of the week have arrived and will stick around through Friday morning before a two-day warm up kicks into gear.

Abundant sun on this Wednesday. It will be deceptive sunshine though because it stays chilly all day. It will feel like the 30s and 40s through midday. Highs will be in the 53 to 57 degree range.

Wednesday's high only reaches the 50s despite the sun.
Wednesday's high only reaches the 50s despite the sun.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cold tonight with temperatures plummeting as winds relax. A frost and freeze is likely early Thursday. The coldest spots will be in the mid 20s while the rest will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. The closer you are to the city, the “warmer” it’ll stay technically.

Lows early Thursday will be at/below freezing.
Lows early Thursday will be at/below freezing.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Much lighter winds are here for Thursday and Friday. Still mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds really begin to increase Thursday night and Friday morning. Patchy frost is again possible if the clouds don’t thicken too quickly. We’ll reach the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon.

Warming up briefly Friday afternoon and Saturday ahead of our rain chances.
Warming up briefly Friday afternoon and Saturday ahead of our rain chances.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Even warmer Saturday ahead of our next cold front. We’re forecasting temperatures to max out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is a chance of showers during the second half of the day. However, the highest rain coverage is expected later Saturday night into Sunday. There may be some storms (potentially strong). We’ll be watching that and continuing to tweak the timing, if needed. Another cold snap next week with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s early to mid next week.

After Sunday's cold front, another cool down is on the way next week.
After Sunday's cold front, another cool down is on the way next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It'll be a chilly couple days in west Georgia and east Alabama.
