Beulah High School student signs to fishing college

By Mackenzie Collins
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - We often hear about signings for football and basketball - however, one student from Beulah High School caught a unique opportunity at the next level.

Braylon Carden committed to Fish at Catawaba Valley Community College on Wednesday, December 6. Carden has picked up numerous Top 10 finishes and was Top 15 in the Bassmaster High School Combine.

Carden said this next level opportunity is something he never thought would be possible.

“Well if you had told me 3 years ago, I’d be signing to go to college, I would’ve told you there’s no way,” said Carden. “And it’s surreal to be honest with you. I wouldn’t believe it, even if you told me it was possible. But here i am now, signing to go college to chase my dreams.”

Congrats Braylon and happy fishing!

