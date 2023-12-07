Central football, flag football win AHSAA championships

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils are bringing home two state championships from Tuscaloosa!

The football team won the 7A championship, 21–19, over Thompson for the program’s third state championship and first since 2018.

The flag football team won the 6A-7A championship, 25-0, over Vestavia Hills.

Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe will have live coverage from Tuscaloosa on WTVM News Leader 9 at 11/10c on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.