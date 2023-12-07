Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Central football, flag football win AHSAA championships

Central flag football wins state
Central flag football wins state(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils are bringing home two state championships from Tuscaloosa!

The football team won the 7A championship, 21–19, over Thompson for the program’s third state championship and first since 2018.

The flag football team won the 6A-7A championship, 25-0, over Vestavia Hills.

Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe will have live coverage from Tuscaloosa on WTVM News Leader 9 at 11/10c on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
AMC
AMC Classic Peachtree 8 permanently closes in Columbus
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars uncollected

Latest News

Harris County High School unveils new tennis complex
Harris County High School unveils new tennis complex
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run