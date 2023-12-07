Columbus Baptist Association helps over 200 families in need weekly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Hillcrest Resource Ministry Center offers everything from food to clothes to bookbags and so much more. The organizer tells me they serve about 250 families every month.

The unexpected could happen anytime in a person’s life from food insecurity to losing everything in a house fire. Hillcrest Resource Ministry Center has been serving the tri-city area to ensure people who run into a rough patch have somewhere to get the things they need.

‘’ People when they think they need help it’s that stigmatism of I got to go to a food pantry that’s why we’ve tried to make everything look like a boutique and giving them a choice we want to take that stigmatism away we want them to feel we don’t refer to people as clients everybody that comes into our guest Disney stole it from us but they are our guest and we want to serve them the best we can and we want to serve them the best we can.’’ said David Lix

John Shull with the Columbus Fire Department says this organization comes in handy with a rise in fires during the later months of the year.

‘’ 32% of our fires occur between December and February so we do see an increase of fire activity around this time of year in my career in 25 years I’ve seen a lot of displaced families and in many cases unfortunately these people have nothing,’’ said John Shull

David Lix the organizer of Hillcrest Resource Ministry Center says it’s heartwarming to be able to help people who end up losing everything.

‘’Like when people do suffer from a burnout if they get that certificate or that paper that they can get from the fire department we will see them the next day because they’ve lost everything or maybe don’t even have access to their house until it’s been cleared by the fire department and so they can call us we’ll get them in the very next day,’’ said David Lux

If you would like to help this organization with donations or need assistance, you can visit them on Tuesday through Thursday. Lix says the biggest thing they need right now is boys’ clothing.

