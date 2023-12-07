Columbus Technical College announces awardees for Student, Teacher of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College (CTC) recently selected the students and teachers who will represent the college as local students and teachers of the year at state-level competitions.

Congratulations to the following awardees:

CTC G.O.A.L. Winner: Makayla Faught , Respiratory Therapy major

CTC Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year: Sherylene Edmonson, Program Director – Cosmetology, Barbering and Esthetics

CTC E.A.G.L.E. Winner: Tiffany Toole, Forensic Accounting major

CTC Adult Education Teacher of the Year: Termayne Calhoun, Adult Education Adjunct Instructor

The G.O.A.L. program focuses on excellence in technical education. It relies on nominations from instructors at the local level to award outstanding students attending a technical college in Georgia who have exhibited both academic excellence and personal achievement.

The Rick Perkins Award highlights excellence in technical instruction and recognizes the most outstanding instructors at all 22 Technical College System of Georgia colleges.

Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Award is presented to student winners selected for outstanding achievement in the state’s adult education program.

The Adult Education Teacher of the Year title is awarded annually to individuals who help Georgia’s adults learn the skills needed to build a bridge to a better future through High School Equivalency (HSE) preparation and testing, adult literacy programs, English as a Second Language instruction, civics education, family literacy programs, or workforce training.

“It is my distinct privilege to honor each of these students and teachers for their commitment to academic excellence in technical education. Columbus Tech recognizes how deserving each candidate is of the titles that have been bestowed upon them and will wholeheartedly support their quest to achieve recognition at the highest levels,” said President Martha Ann Todd.

