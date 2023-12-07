Dry Friday Ahead; Rain & Storms Return for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Friday, clouds will increase across the area but our temperatures will start to warm up - we will start off with temperatures back in the 30s, but it won’t be as cold as it was early Thursday morning. I still expect Friday to be dry, but we will be looking ahead to the weekend and rain and storms making a return to the forecast. Showers will be scattered in nature on Saturday, so it won’t be a washout, but there will be a chance at more widespread rain late Saturday into Sunday. Some storms may be involved, and we’ll keep an eye out for any strong ones along the way. At the moment, the highest risk of anything severe would be off to our west. Going into next week, we’re in store for a pretty quiet stretch of days - highs will generally be in the 50s with lows in the 30s. At the moment, our forecast looks to be dry for all of next week, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.