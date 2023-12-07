German appliance maker Miele selects Alabama for first U.S. production facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Miele, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, has selected Opelika as the location for a U.S. manufacturing hub that will employ hundreds of workers.

Germany-based Miele is launching a long-term growth project in East Alabama that will ultimately create several hundred jobs and see the company build a major production facility serving multiple business units as its U.S. business expands.

“Miele is one the world’s most iconic brands, and we’re thrilled to have this great company select Alabama as the home for its first U.S. manufacturing facility,” said Governor Ivey. “Miele is a wonderful addition to our state’s business community, and I look forward to the day when its new Opelika facility is turning out first-class ‘Made in USA’ appliances coming from Alabama.”

Initially, Miele plans to occupy an existing facility in Opelika to jump-start the production of appliances, creating over 150 jobs by 2026. In Phase II of the growth project, Miele plans to build a large facility to serve as the company’s major U.S. production center, creating an additional workforce by 2030.

“Overall, Opelika offers the best conditions for a successful start for our new plant, including the long-term perspective for further expansion stages,” said Uwe Brunkhorst, Senior Vice President Business Unit Cooking for Miele. “We would like to express our gratitude to the city of Opelika and the State of Alabama for their outstanding support during this selection process, and we look forward to further cooperation.”

Miele is the world’s leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, including cooking, baking, steam-cooking appliances, refrigeration products, coffee makers, dishwashers, and laundry and floor care products.

The family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation, employs a workforce of around 22,300. The company has its headquarters in Gütersloh in Westphalia.

Founded in 1899, Miele has eight production plants in Germany, one each in Austria, the Czech Republic, China, Romania, and Poland, as well as two production plants belonging to its Italian medical technology subsidiary, Steelco.

Earlier this year, Miele announced it was evaluating several locations in the U.S. for the planned manufacturing facility. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the site in Opelika was selected over potential locations in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Mississippi.

“Miele is making a significant investment in Opelika that will not only create several hundred jobs over the next few years but also deliver a massive economic impact for the region,” said Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “We’re committed to providing the support that this world-class German company needs to achieve long-term success with its Alabama growth project.”

Local officials welcomed Miele’s growth plans.

“We are excited to announce the arrival of Miele to our vibrant community. We are committed to fostering innovation, creating high-quality jobs, and contributing to the economic growth of our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

“Together, we look forward to a future filled with shared success and lasting positive impact,” he added.

