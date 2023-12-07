Has the Columbus Consolidated Government stopped recycling?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recycling has been on hold in Columbus for the last several weeks after the company contracted to do the job ended its contract with the city.

Recently, the items you sort to recycle like plastic, paper, steel and aluminum cans haven’t gone to the Columbus Consolidated Government Recycling Center, but have been dumped in the landfill instead.

“We see it as a core city service and if we want to be attractive to folks coming to work or coming here to live; if we want to say we do amazing, then we need to recycle,” said Columbus resident, Chris Parker.

“I hope the city doesn’t lose that contract because the streets started looking better since they had recycling,” said Columbus resident, Otis Sistrunk.

It’s because of the city having to scramble to fine a new vendor to handle recycling after the previous one left on short notice.

“We didn’t own any of that equipment and so when the vendor left they took all the equipment, so we had no capacity at all,” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “There was a few days in which we had to put recyclables in the landfill which is not good.”

Henderson says a new contract is already being negotiated with a full-service waste and recycling company, Amwaste . The mayor hopes it’ll be finished in the next couple of days.

“With Amwaste getting back into the contract with the consolidated government, we feel good that we’ll be able to make sure all the recyclables will be picked up, sorted, and packaged.”

Henderson says to still continue to recycle and put your bins out because in the next few days the bins should be going back to the recycling center and sorted.

