LIST: Columbus Government announces closures ahead of Christmas, New Year’s Day
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local Government of Columbus announced the closures of some services for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
WASTE/RECYCLE:
- Monday, December 25th: If your household garbage or recycling is normally collected on Monday routes, it will be collected on Wednesday, December 27th.
- Monday, January 1st: If your household or recycling is normally collected on Monday routes, it will be collected on Wednesday, January 3rd.
311 CITIZENS SERVICE CENTER:
- The service center will be closed on both holidays.
CIVIC CENTER/ICE RINK:
- The Civic Center and the Ice Rink will be closed on both holidays.
METRA BUS SERVICE:
- Bus services will be unavailable on both holidays.
RECORDER’S COURT:
- There will only be 8 a.m. advisement sessions available on both holidays.
PROPERTY TAX & MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION:
- This service will be unavailable on both holidays.
BULL CREEK GOLF COURSE & OXBOW GOLF COURSE:
- Both golf courses will be closed on both holidays.
