LIST: Columbus Government announces closures ahead of Christmas, New Year’s Day

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local Government of Columbus announced the closures of some services for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

WASTE/RECYCLE:

  • Monday, December 25th: If your household garbage or recycling is normally collected on Monday routes, it will be collected on Wednesday, December 27th.
  • Monday, January 1st: If your household or recycling is normally collected on Monday routes, it will be collected on Wednesday, January 3rd.

311 CITIZENS SERVICE CENTER:

  • The service center will be closed on both holidays.

CIVIC CENTER/ICE RINK:

  • The Civic Center and the Ice Rink will be closed on both holidays.

METRA BUS SERVICE:

  • Bus services will be unavailable on both holidays.

RECORDER’S COURT:

  • There will only be 8 a.m. advisement sessions available on both holidays.

PROPERTY TAX & MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION:

  • This service will be unavailable on both holidays.

BULL CREEK GOLF COURSE & OXBOW GOLF COURSE:

  • Both golf courses will be closed on both holidays.

