Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Man arrested on multiple felony drug, firearm charges

Kenyata Demetrius Burton
Kenyata Demetrius Burton(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, along with assistance from the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Kenyata Demetrius Burton on an outstanding bench warrant for murder.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that Burton was also involved in the distribution of narcotics in Muscogee County, and a search warrant was executed.

The following items were seized:

  • Crack Cocaine - 18.8 grams – Street Value: $1,880.00
  • Methamphetamine, 29.2 grams – Street Value: $2,920.00
  • Raven Arms, Model MP-25, .25 Caliber pistol
  • A large sum of U.S. Currency

Burton was additionally charged with the following charges:

  • Felony trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Felony Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Felony fugitive from Justice (Alabama)
  • Possession of drug-related objects

They say Burton was processed into the Muscogee County Jail without incident and will be extradited to Calhoun County, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
One dead following house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
Uptown Columbus, Inc. announces fall concert series kickoff
New shuttle service coming to Uptown Columbus
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars uncollected
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail

Latest News

New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers pass new maps | Judge to rule on them soon
In September, U.S. Soccer announced its plans for a new headquarters and training center would...
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center
Interview: Author John R. Miles talks how about to get the most out of life
Interview: CEO of Stride Health Noah Lang talks about healthcare plans