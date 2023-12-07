Man arrested on multiple felony drug, firearm charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, along with assistance from the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Kenyata Demetrius Burton on an outstanding bench warrant for murder.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that Burton was also involved in the distribution of narcotics in Muscogee County, and a search warrant was executed.

The following items were seized:

Crack Cocaine - 18.8 grams – Street Value: $1,880.00

Methamphetamine, 29.2 grams – Street Value: $2,920.00

Raven Arms, Model MP-25, .25 Caliber pistol

A large sum of U.S. Currency

Burton was additionally charged with the following charges:

Felony trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony fugitive from Justice (Alabama)

Possession of drug-related objects

They say Burton was processed into the Muscogee County Jail without incident and will be extradited to Calhoun County, Alabama.

