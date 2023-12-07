Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Man dead after being run over at a sawmill

FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a sawmill in Wisconsin, WEAU reports.

Authorities said they received a report Tuesday afternoon that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill in the Town of Browning, Wis.

According to reports, the man was not conscious or breathing when the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground dead with head trauma.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman.

According to authorities, Frischman was talking with another person in the driveway near a loader that was unloading a tractor-trailer. The conversation ended, and the other person walked away. The other person turned around and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms, authorities said. The operator was unaware Frischman was standing in the path of the loader.

Authorities said Frischman may have been unable to hear the loader approaching him with the sounds of tractor-trailers nearby and other equipment running.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
One dead following house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars uncollected
Uptown Columbus, Inc. announces fall concert series kickoff
New shuttle service coming to Uptown Columbus
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
The White House is threatening the patents of high-priced drugs developed with taxpayer dollars
Central football, flag football win AHSAA championships
Community reacts to finance audit findings of millions not being collected
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden...
Lawmakers to vote on censuring Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in House office building