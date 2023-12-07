New Publix open on Veterans Parkway, 6th location in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holiday season ramps up and you need to get food and drink for parties - there are now more grocery shopping options in town.

A new Publix is officially open as of December 6. This location is on Veterans Parkway near the Old Town Marketplace, not far from Northside High School.

The store was initially not expected to open fully until 2024. This makes the 6th Publix in the city of Columbus.

According to their website, this Publix stays open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The pharmacy is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

