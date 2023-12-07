Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika

One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a car crash that has left one person dead and multiple injured.

The crash happened on December 6 around 7:23 p.m. on Veterans Parkway near Birmingham Highway in Opelika.

Officials say when they arrived, a Toyota 4Runner was on its side in the roadway and a Hyundai Sonata was near the wood line. After further investigation, officials found the 65-year-old driver of the Sonata was dead on the scene.

The Opelika Fire Department was able to extract the driver and passengers from the 4Runner. Two passengers were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and one passenger was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

One remains in critical condition at Piedmont.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
One dead following house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars uncollected
Uptown Columbus, Inc. announces fall concert series kickoff
New shuttle service coming to Uptown Columbus
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point

Latest News

Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Realtree is inviting all first responders to their 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon this...
Realtree hosting its 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
House of Heroes wants to wrap your gifts this holiday season