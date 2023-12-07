One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a car crash that has left one person dead and multiple injured.

The crash happened on December 6 around 7:23 p.m. on Veterans Parkway near Birmingham Highway in Opelika.

Officials say when they arrived, a Toyota 4Runner was on its side in the roadway and a Hyundai Sonata was near the wood line. After further investigation, officials found the 65-year-old driver of the Sonata was dead on the scene.

The Opelika Fire Department was able to extract the driver and passengers from the 4Runner. Two passengers were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and one passenger was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

One remains in critical condition at Piedmont.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

