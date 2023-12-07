Phenix City Amphitheater hosting ‘Elf’ movie night

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Amphitheater is inviting you and your family to a movie night.

Tonight, December 7, the public is invited to gather and watch the movie “Elf” at the Phenix City Amphitheatre - located at 508 Dillingham Street.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show time begins at 6 p.m. The amphitheater encourages you to bring blankets and lounge chairs for added comfort.

Food trucks and free hot chocolate will be available to you, but that’s not all - after the movie, there will also be a firework show.

