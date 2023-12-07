Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Phenix City Amphitheater hosting ‘Elf’ movie night

Phenix City hosting movie night ft. "Elf"
Phenix City hosting movie night ft. "Elf"(Source:)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Amphitheater is inviting you and your family to a movie night.

Tonight, December 7, the public is invited to gather and watch the movie “Elf” at the Phenix City Amphitheatre - located at 508 Dillingham Street.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show time begins at 6 p.m. The amphitheater encourages you to bring blankets and lounge chairs for added comfort.

Food trucks and free hot chocolate will be available to you, but that’s not all - after the movie, there will also be a firework show.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
One dead following house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars uncollected
Uptown Columbus, Inc. announces fall concert series kickoff
New shuttle service coming to Uptown Columbus
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point

Latest News

Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Realtree is inviting all first responders to their 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon this...
Realtree hosting its 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika
House of Heroes wants to wrap your gifts this holiday season