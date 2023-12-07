Business Break
Phenix City Schools host ‘Night of Stars’ award gala

Phenix City Schools logo
Phenix City Schools logo(Source: Phenix City Schools)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools to host a gala to honor its most outstanding educators and staff of the year who have gone above and beyond the call of service to achieve student success and community involvement.

This year’s ‘Night of Stars’ gala with honor:

  • Rebecca Taff is the Elementary Teacher of the Year from Lakewood Elementary
Rebecca Taff
Rebecca Taff(Source: Phenix City Schools)
  • Brooke Doiser is the Secondary Teacher of the Year from South Girard School
Brooke Dosier
Brooke Dosier(Source: Phenix City Schools)
  • Donnell Lipscomb is the Classified Employee of the Year from Sherwood Elementary School
Donnell Lipscomb
Donnell Lipscomb(Source: Phenix City Schools)
School officials say each of the educators has showcased the highest standards of professionalism, which is a testament to the quality of education in Phenix City.

Additionally, Phenix City Schools have announced a new award category, “Administrator of the Year,” further highlighting the district’s commitment to recognizing leadership excellence.

A live stream of the event is available on the Phenix City Schools Facebook page, as well as a video showing special insight into the honorees and winners.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

