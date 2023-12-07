Realtree hosting its 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Realtree is inviting all first responders to their 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon this Friday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Realtree Headquarters.

This luncheon is dedicated to the brave men and women that work relentlessly everyday to insure the safety of civilians in Muscogee County and the city of Columbus.

First responders are expected to enjoy a delicious meal from local favorites - Myron Mixon’s team and Moe’s BBQ. Gifts will also be granted as a small token of appreciation and gratitude.

This luncheon will be located at 1390 Box Circle in Columbus.

