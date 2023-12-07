Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Realtree hosting its 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon

Realtree is inviting all first responders to their 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon this...
Realtree is inviting all first responders to their 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon this Friday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Realtree Headquarters.(WALA)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Realtree is inviting all first responders to their 3rd annual First Responders Luncheon this Friday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Realtree Headquarters.

This luncheon is dedicated to the brave men and women that work relentlessly everyday to insure the safety of civilians in Muscogee County and the city of Columbus.

First responders are expected to enjoy a delicious meal from local favorites - Myron Mixon’s team and Moe’s BBQ. Gifts will also be granted as a small token of appreciation and gratitude.

This luncheon will be located at 1390 Box Circle in Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
One dead following house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars uncollected
Uptown Columbus, Inc. announces fall concert series kickoff
New shuttle service coming to Uptown Columbus
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point

Latest News

Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
Beulah High School student signs to fishing college
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika
House of Heroes wants to wrap your gifts this holiday season