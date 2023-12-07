Safe Kids Columbus needs volunteers for helmet giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus is requesting volunteers for the Goodwill Winter Wonderland Resource Fair giving away free bike helmets this holiday season.

Volunteers are needed to help with helmet fitting for kids who may be getting bikes, scooters, or skates on Wednesday, December 20 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. located at Frank Chesser Recreation Center - 1441 Benning Dr. in Columbus.

All volunteers are required to arrive before 1:45 p.m. and must wear a Safe Kids T-shirt which is $10 each

If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering, click here for time slots available to sign up.

Safe Kids Columbus and Goodwill winter Wonderland Helmet Distribution (Source: Safe Kids Columbus Website)

