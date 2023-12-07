Slow, short-lived warm up begins Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gradual warming trend is in store for the next few days. That will bring us some weekend rain at times before it turns chilly again by the end of the weekend and next week.

After a frosty cold and freezing start across the valley Thursday, we’ll have a 30 degree warm up this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mainly sunny sky. A few high clouds will start rolling in this afternoon.

The frost/freeze Thursday morning will be replaced by a high approaching 60 degrees. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight as clouds continue to increase. And for that reason, it shouldn’t be nearly as cold. It will be harder for frost to form, but there could still be patchy frost. Lows primarily in the mid to upper 30s early Friday.

Lows in the 30s again Friday morning, but no 20s are expected. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

More clouds fill our sky Friday but it doesn't stop the gradual warm up. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mother Nature brings forth changes over the weekend where we’ll have more clouds than sun. There could be some fog Saturday morning. Otherwise, there is a chance of a few passing showers, even in the morning. Coverage looks to be around 30-40%. Any rain you may receive, shouldn’t be too disruptive Saturday. We top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There is a slight risk of severe weather to our west Saturday. The severe component of the system should weaken as it moves toward us by early Sunday. However, an isolated severe threat may remain. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As a cold front approaches from the west, there is a risk of severe weather primarily to our west. It will be moving across the Mississippi Valley Saturday, perhaps into west Alabama Saturday night. Our highest rain coverage (~80%) is expected starting early Sunday into the afternoon it appears. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible and there could even be an isolated severe storm, but a significant threat doesn’t appear very likely. Temperatures will likely fall into the 50s during the afternoon after a morning high near 60 degrees.

Increasing rain coverage over the week; the most organized rain/storms are expected starting early Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As the rain ends Sunday night, the colder air returns. In fact, we’re forecasting highs in the 50s throughout the next workweek. Lows mostly in the 30s but there could be some spots in the 20s on a couple mornings.

Another cold snap reaches us first thing next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

