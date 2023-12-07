St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School celebrates recognition with ‘Viking Walk’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School celebrated being recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

St. Anne-Pacelli hosted a school-wide ‘Viking Walk” Thursday, December 7, at 8:15 a.m. to celebrate the outstanding achievement and was immediately followed by a VIP breakfast reception for school supporters.

The walk began at the entrance of the high school and ended on the Deimel Field as the students gathered to spell the word “Pacelli” for an aerial picture. Students also enjoyed the blue donuts that awaited them after the walk.

Pacelli is one of 40 private schools in America and one of eight schools in Georgia to be recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School.

