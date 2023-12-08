18-year-old arrested in shooting at Highland Terrace Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex on Apex Road.

According to law enforcement, on Nov. 20, around 8:52 p.m., officers responded to Highland Terrace Apartments concerning a shooting. When officials came to the scene, they learned the suspect allegedly shot at a security guard after being confronted for trespassing on the property.

William Coulter, 18, was identified as the suspect in question and was issued several warrants for his arrest.

On Dec. 8, Coulter was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and passion of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is scheduled to apartment in Recorder’s Court on Monday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.