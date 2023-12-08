Brief warm up, Rain and storms at times this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The only rain we have to speak of anytime soon comes over the weekend. This is in response to a warm up and before another cold front arrives.

A lot more clouds Friday compared to what we’ve seen this week with some breaks of sun trying to mix in. Highs between 62 and 65 degrees.

More clouds Friday with highs in the 60s. Rain holds off for now.

Mostly cloudy; it should be mostly dry this evening before a chance of showers rolls in later during the overnight. Not as cool with lows primarily in the low to mid 50 early Saturday. I think this could lead to some areas of fog.

An isolated shower is possible this evening with a few more showers later tonight.

More clouds than sun through the weekend. It will be warm Saturday and higher moisture values will lead to occasional rain and maybe even a thunderstorm at any time of the day. Rain coverage in the WTVM area is expected to be around 40-50%. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Warmer Saturday with a chance of rain at times. The highest rain coverage is expected Saturday night and Sunday.

We’ll be watching a storm system during the day Saturday as it reaches its peak over the Mississippi Valley providing a risk of severe weather, including damaging winds and a few tornadoes well to our west.

A risk of severe weather stays to our west during the day Saturday. The system slides into our area by early Sunday with an isolated potential of a few stronger storms.

As the most organized rain and storms move into our area by early Sunday morning, the severe weather threat should be lower. However, it’s not zero and an isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the morning hours. Some rain will linger into the afternoon but should end from west to east as the day progresses. Rain coverage will be around 80-90%. The warmest part of the day is expected to be in the morning with 60s before we fall into the 50s during the afternoon.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible early Sunday with a squall line of storms expected to move through.

We dry out and cool down in time for the next workweek. Many of us will wake up to the low 30s Monday morning and despite lots of sun Monday, highs will struggle to make it into the low 50s. The remainder of the week stays dry and cooler than average. There could be another rain chance next weekend.

Cooler again and dry most of next week.

