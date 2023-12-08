Business Break
Columbus Fire and EMS hosts 5th annual 'Shop, Drop, and Roll' event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire AND EMS hosted their 5th annual ‘Shop, Drop and Roll’ event yesterday evening.

Departments from across the Chattahoochee Valley along with the Boys & Girls Club, gathered at the Columbus Public Safety building around 4:30 yesterday and headed to Walmart to shop for toys.

We’re told they gave a new toy to about 80 kids. Firefighter Courtney Brown is among those who helped put on the event and says he looks forward to this every year.

“It means the world to us, it allows us to interact in a different capacity than being in a time of an emergency it gives the kids the opportunity to see us in a different capacity,” said Brown.

Columbus Fire and EMS, the Fort Moore Fire Department, Smiths Station Fire, and Cusseta Fire all pitched in to make this happen.

