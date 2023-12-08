Discussions over gun control in Georgia rekindled after deadly shooting at UNLV

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas has reignited the conversation around gun control in Georgia and in Washington.

Speaking on the Senate floor just hours before the tragedy, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock again renewed his call for universal background checks, something he noted most Americans support.

“Our precious children are afraid to go to school,” Warnock said. “What kind of nation tells its children that the only thing we can do in the wake of this crisis is to teach you how to hide?”

When the General Assembly convenes next year in Georgia, they’ll consider a controversial bill that will pay teachers a stipend to undergo firearms training.

The bill, sponsored by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, would allow the state to spend more money on school safety, including paying for teachers and other non-officers to take firearms training and paying teachers who hold a firearms training certificate an annual stipend.

His plan also calls for stricter standards for already-required school safety plans and boosting money the state gives schools to hire school resource officers with police certification. Salary and benefits for such officers can cost $80,000 or more.

“As far as them going to the range and shooting, that’s all well, fine and good, but the reality of it is when you’re talking about the real world, it’s a big, big difference,” Charles Yarbaugh, a retired police officer and firearms trainer. “You’re asking a teacher now to engage a possible suspect down a hall. What if they fire that round and hit a child? What if they hit the shooter but they hit another teacher?”

Yarbaugh, who spent decades with the D.C. Metro police force and SWAT team and is an expert on active shooter situations, said that in the case of this week’s UNLV shooting, the perpetrator was a career educator.

67-year-old Anthony Polito, the person named by police as the shooter, had applied for a job at the Nevada school but was apparently rejected. He also has ties to Georgia, completing his Ph.D. program at the University of Georgia.

One day after the shooting, students at colleges and universities around Georgia were on edge, and ready for a change.

“I was heartbroken, obviously, and frustrated because it’s finals season and young people shouldn’t be worried about their safety on college campuses. They should be worried about studying for their finals,” Lily Littrell, a sophomore at Georgia Tech, said. “The thought of being able to walk down the street, and someone could have a gun and they could use it if they wanted to is always on our minds, especially in Georgia, we have very relaxed gun laws.”

The University System of Georgia does allow the lawful carry of firearms on campus in some cases. The Nevada University System does not.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.