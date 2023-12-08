Funeral arrangements set for retired Assistant Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has announced the funeral service for beloved Retired Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchick.

He spent 44 years with the Columbus Police Department, starting as a cadet, and moving his way up to assistant chief. Slouchick made a big impact on the police department during his time.

Slouchick passed away earlier this month at the age of 67 after his 4-month battle with cancer.

The funeral will be held on Friday, December 8 beginning at 2 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church. Interment with Police Honors will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Honorary pallbearers will be current and retired public safety officers.

