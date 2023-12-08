Manchester High headed to championship for first time in 26 years

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - The Manchester Blue Devils are preparing for their first state championship appearance since taking the title in 1997. Head Coach Stephen Holmes and his team have already made history, but the work isn’t finished yet. The motto for this team: “Stay 1-0 every week”.

This 11-2 team hasn’t lost a game since October. Senior Quavion Cooper says “making Manchester proud feels really good.”

And It’s not just the players saying it, Coach Holmes says the community’s support has played a key part in the team’s success.

“It’s just been super,” Coach said. “Our kids work at football seven days a week and people pour into them. Our team chap all the way to our custodians and our front office staff; our classroom teachers. It’s just been a complete buy-in.”

Another strong aspect of the team has been the brotherhood. Senior Justus Terry says he’s grown up with most of the team and their bond has become one of his biggest inspirations.

“It’s really seeing the guys come out and put work in through the week,” he said. “When Friday came, we all went to work together so I had no one to worry about and everybody was on the same page.”

The Blue Devils and the Red Devils have played three times in just the last two seasons, with Bowdon leading 2-1. Manchester says this game will be nothing

“It’s going to be a dog fight, it ain’t going to be easy,” Cooper said. “I don’t expect it to be handed to us.”

“Just because we made history, we’re not done, we’re not finished,” Terry said. “So as long as we stay locked in and keep our heads on the main picture we got it.”

“It’s going to take all 48 minutes, just as it should,” Coach Holmes said. “Make sure to wear blue because we need more blue in the stands than red.”

Manchester and Bowdon will face off Monday, Dec. 11 in Mercedes Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to WTVM for highlights and more.

