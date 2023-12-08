Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Medical Center Barbour makes changes to improve benefits for those on Medicare

By Justin Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - When families move to an area, the most desired things are good education and good healthcare. Medical Center Barbour is here for that reason. Medical Center Barbour is making a switch in licensure from Perspective Payment to Critical Access, which will change the way the hospital is paid. Most importantly, it will improve patient reimbursement for those on Medicare.

“That’s what we’re working for. The licensure status is not going to change our standard of care. We try every day to provide the standard of care that everyone in this community deserves.”

This classification status change will improve patient benefits. For residents in Eufaula and surrounding areas...the biggest hospitals are at least 50 miles away.. in either Dothan, Montgomery or Columbus. Rhonda Shelley lives in Eufaula. Her husband recently had a heart attack, and they are both thankful for Medical Center Barbour.

“Right now, they are doing things such as this meeting this morning to improve. That’s always a positive thing.”

Mayor of Eufaula...Jack Tibbs ...says a hospital is one of the most important things a city can have, and critical access status will help keep it financially healthy.

“You know, as leaders of the city, you got to have a hospital, and your hospital has got to be healthy, financially healthy. This will put us on our way to keep our hospital operational.”

“This will harden us and make it more sustainable to continue to provide healthcare for the citizens here.”

Hospital leadership says Medical Center Barbour will officially be a critical access hospital by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“Medical Center Barbour has been here a long time and taken care of a lot of people and we just want to continue to be here and do that.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
One dead following house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
Uptown Columbus, Inc. announces fall concert series kickoff
New shuttle service coming to Uptown Columbus
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars uncollected
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika
One dead, multiple injured in crash on Veterans Parkway in Opelika

Latest News

Smiths Station Fire Protection District appoints new fire chief
Smiths Station Fire Protection District appoints new fire chief
Medical Center Barbour makes changes to improve benefits for those on Medicare
Medical Center Barbour makes changes to improve benefits for those on Medicare
Smiths Station Fire Protection District appoints new fire chief
Smiths Station Fire Protection District appoints new fire chief
GOP Debate at University of Alabama
Alabama leaders react to Republican presidential debate