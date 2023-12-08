Medical Center Barbour makes changes to improve benefits for those on Medicare

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - When families move to an area, the most desired things are good education and good healthcare. Medical Center Barbour is here for that reason. Medical Center Barbour is making a switch in licensure from Perspective Payment to Critical Access, which will change the way the hospital is paid. Most importantly, it will improve patient reimbursement for those on Medicare.

“That’s what we’re working for. The licensure status is not going to change our standard of care. We try every day to provide the standard of care that everyone in this community deserves.”

This classification status change will improve patient benefits. For residents in Eufaula and surrounding areas...the biggest hospitals are at least 50 miles away.. in either Dothan, Montgomery or Columbus. Rhonda Shelley lives in Eufaula. Her husband recently had a heart attack, and they are both thankful for Medical Center Barbour.

“Right now, they are doing things such as this meeting this morning to improve. That’s always a positive thing.”

Mayor of Eufaula...Jack Tibbs ...says a hospital is one of the most important things a city can have, and critical access status will help keep it financially healthy.

“You know, as leaders of the city, you got to have a hospital, and your hospital has got to be healthy, financially healthy. This will put us on our way to keep our hospital operational.”

“This will harden us and make it more sustainable to continue to provide healthcare for the citizens here.”

Hospital leadership says Medical Center Barbour will officially be a critical access hospital by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“Medical Center Barbour has been here a long time and taken care of a lot of people and we just want to continue to be here and do that.”

