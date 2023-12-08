MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Writes Book “We Don’t Want You Uncle Sam” On Gen Z And Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders from the Army, Navy, and Air Force expect to miss their annual recruiting goal this year - by thousands. Now, in a new book, a “Generation Z” Marine examines the worst military recruiting crisis in 50 years, since the USA has had all-volunteer armed forces.

“I have great respect for our Generals and Admirals, but they were recruited 30-40 years ago, they’re not as up-to-date on what’s on a Gen Zer’s instagram, tik tok, iPhone,” author & Marine Corps Officer 2nd LT Matthew Weiss told News Leader 9 in a zoom interview.

Not bashing the military he loves but pushing for modernization, 2nd Lt. Matthew Weiss was recruited into the US Marine Corps just 2 years ago. This intelligence officer, stationed in Australia, is also an author with a new book titled “We Don’t Want You Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z.”

He’s writing about people born from 1998 to 2012, which he’s a part of. Numbers show recruiters are struggling more to bring enough Zoomers into the armed services. Weiss says the book is framed as very positive and solution-oriented.

“I’m not breaking things down, trying to say the military is bad, that wasn’t my place or goal. It (book) offers 21 problems within the crisis and 21 solutions,’ 2nd LT Weiss said.

“We Don’t Want you Uncle Sam” is what Weiss feels like Gen Z is saying about volunteering for military service. The young author from New Jersey says he’s gotten mostly positive support about the book from generals and Pentagon staff reaching out to him.

What’s sparked an all-time low in recruitment? On the list in this book is a trust and perception gap between Zoomers and the military.

Weiss mentioned, “Am I going to be protected, am I going to have PTSD, am I going to have issues?”

Other problems that Marine 2nd Lt. Weiss writes about: waiting months after signing up for duty…plus marketing because Gen Z is not as familiar with the military and outdated requirements that need to be changed, not reduced.

As for the 21 solutions, they include: better mental health support; incentives for new service members to recruit others; transparency from leaders; and performance-based pay.

“If I’m a better machine gunner than the person next to me, should I be able to get a bit of a pay increase or performance bump to work towards?,” Weiss said. “We follow orders to a T, it’s not insubordination, but given space to make suggestions and recommendations, we can be a really powerful force.”

Speaking for Generation Z, Weiss has sold a few thousand books so far, spending his profits on getting the word out on improving the armed services.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.