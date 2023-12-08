Smiths Station Fire Protection District appoints new fire chief

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Fire Protection District has appointed interim Fire Chief Blake Green as the new fire chief for the city of Smiths Stations.

“I want him to make the community a better place, make it safer and not be lazy and take action on quick things and lead by example of course,” said Benjamin Holman-Williams about the new appointment.

Williams is a resident of Smiths Station, and although he said he doesn’t know the chief, but he shared a common concern with many citizens of Smiths Station about the fire service fee.

“I don’t see the reason for that. I’m confused about it,” he said.

Newly appointed Fire Chief Green said the fee was approved before he took office during the process of the station transitioning from a volunteer station into a fire protection district, but he said the fees help them respond to more calls they receive.

“Now (the fee) provide the funding for us to add staff. Its brought back our ambulance service. It’s going to add firefighters to firetruck,” he said.

Questions like these are what Green said he wants to answer by building communication and trust within the community.

“One of the things I’ve kind of put on my list of things to do is get involved with different civic groups throughout our district, to be visible be out, be present, be available for communication,” he said.

Green was appointed as the interim chief in September following the resignation of Joe Walden after an anonymous 22-page report citing issues with the fire protection district.

Shortly after, he resigned from the position, but canceled his resignation after no response from the Smiths Stations Fire Protection District Board.

“I’m very, very thankful that I did. Smiths Station reminds me a lot of home. There’s a lot of similarities between this fire department and the first fire department that I worked for, and I’ve seen what happened where I came from as far as the growth,” he said about his decision to cancel.

Green joined the Smiths Station Fire Protection District in January 2023 as a captain.

He said he’s excited to be the new chief and they are working to address the issues listed in the report- one of those being the approval in Tuesday’s meeting of a financial statement audit to be conducted.

“We’re listening. We listened to what community members have said. We changed the way we present information in our board meetings. We’re changing processes here,” he said.

Green also said they are changing things internally such as creating approvals before purchases and checks and balances in place.

He asks the community to be patient because changes are starting and more are on the way.

“We’re trying. We’re working. We got a long road ahead of us and we know that, but I’m excited of where this is going to go. Give us a little bit of time to straighten some things out,” he said.

According to Green, the Smiths Station Fire Protection District board meetings at Station 1 are open to the public, and there is section usually at the end for the public to voice their concerns.

He says they have to sign in at least five minutes before the meeting starts to speak, and they will receive three minutes to speak.

