Structure fire on Buena Vista Rd in Columbus leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - NEW DETAILS: According to officials, a structure fire on Buena Vista Road in Columbus has claimed the life of a person.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

News Leader 9 crew at the scene say the fire is located in the 6500 block of Buena Vista Road.

Buena Vista Road fire (Source: WTVM)

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

