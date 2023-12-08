Business Break
Structure fire on Buena Vista Rd in Columbus leaves 1 person dead

Buena Vista Road fire
Buena Vista Road fire(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - NEW DETAILS: According to officials, a structure fire on Buena Vista Road in Columbus has claimed the life of a person.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

News Leader 9 crew at the scene say the fire is located in the 6500 block of Buena Vista Road.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Stay with us as we learn more about this developing story.

