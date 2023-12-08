Tip to make your online holiday shopping easier

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I love online shopping. It seems to really help me.”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many people enjoy avoiding the long lines and crowded stores by shopping online. Jason Blankenship, a Better Business Bureau spokesperson, says while online shopping may be great, it’s important to be vigilant.

“Search before you spend make sure to check us you know check the company out with BBB.org you might be seeing this business or product while you’re scrolling on different social media platforms and they may have spent a good bit of money on advertising but how do you know it’s legitimate,” said Jason Blankenship.

And while many enjoy shopping online, some prefer to shop in-store to avoid getting something that is not what they expected.

“I just recently ordered my son these giant blocks. He wanted giant blocks. It was a 96 count, so I think it’s gonna come in this huge box. It came in a box about four feet long, three feet wide, and they weren’t what I expected.”

Holiday hours for stores have begun with Christmas just two weeks away. Jarvis Johnson, a father of two says he still has a lot to do.

“Not too far I say as far as like getting electronic parts and things like that but due to the fact I got young baby girls they want Barbie dolls they still in that stage,” said Jarvis Johnson.

With many people hitting the stores to check off their Christmas lists some are getting gifts for different reasons.

“We’re gonna do a fellowship over the preacher’s house, and we’re gonna have a Christian fellowship, and we do the exchange of gifts, and it’s just a Christian way. It’s not really Christmas thing.”

