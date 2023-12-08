Business Break
Weekend Rain & Storms Return

Derek’s Forecast!
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will return for the weekend with the coverage anywhere from 30-50% at any given time on Saturday, so make sure you’ve got the rain gear with you if you have some outside plans. It won’t be a steady, soaking rain, but know that you could run into a shower at just about any time. Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning will feature our best chance for a storm - I don’t think we’ll have major concerns with severe or damaging weather because these storms won’t have as much energy to work with, but we have to keep a close eye on it regardless. Showers may linger into early afternoon Sunday, but once we take you into next week, our forecast dries out in a big way. We expect dry weather for Monday through Friday of next week with temperatures cooling off in a big way early in the week - highs will be in the 40s and 50s Monday, with mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week, perhaps approaching 60 by next Friday. Lows will again be in the 20s and 30s early in the week. We’ll look at next weekend as the next chance for a shower or storm in the forecast, but we’ll be fine-tuning that as we get closer.

