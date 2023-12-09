Business Break
City of Americus remembers, honors two officers killed in line of duty

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of people came together Friday to remember and honor two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

They were both shot on December, 8th, 2016, while responding to a domestic call.

It was a sad day for the Americus community, especially for the family and friends of Nick Smarr and Jody Smith as they marked a heartbreaking anniversary.

It was 7 years ago that Officers Smarr and Smith were killed as they responded to the call, both of their mothers remember that day as if it just happened.

Sharon Johnson and Janice Smarr have leaned on each other for support since losing their sons.

“Please don’t ever forget our sons. But to stop this hate and love one another because nobody wants to go through the pain of losing a child,” said Johnson.

“We will miss them for the rest of our lives and I just can’t wait to get to heaven so we can see him again,” said Smarr.

The family and friends of Smarr and Smith say the community and pride are just two aspects that have helped them keep going, even during this time of loss.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

