City of Smiths Station hosts annual tree-lighting event

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station also got into the holiday spirit Friday night as it hosted its annual tree-lighting event.

They had vendors, crafts, fireworks, and more. Music was provided by D-J Mark Rose. the Smiths Station High School Panther Spirit band also played several songs. Santa and Mrs. Clause took pictures with families. The Grinch was there too, along with other activities like horseback rides and the Jones Store museum staying open late.

”This is a small community and we just like to get together and have social situations where we can all get out and as the old saying goes just let our hair down and have a good time. The holiday season is upon us and we just want to get people in the mood (Christmas mood),” said Smiths Station Mayor Richard Cooley.

if you missed the big tree lighting on Friday, you can go check out the holiday centerpiece for the rest of this month in Smiths Station.

