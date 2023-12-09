Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Jason Berry.

According to officials, Jason was last seen near Williams Road on Friday, December 8th at approximately 11:45 p.m. wearing a teal T-shirt and an unknown color pants.

If you have information on Jason’s whereabouts, contact 911 or Corporal K. Maymi at 706-587-6497.

