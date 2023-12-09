Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus

Jason Berry
Jason Berry(Source: Columbus Police Deparment)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Jason Berry.

According to officials, Jason was last seen near Williams Road on Friday, December 8th at approximately 11:45 p.m. wearing a teal T-shirt and an unknown color pants.

If you have information on Jason’s whereabouts, contact 911 or Corporal K. Maymi at 706-587-6497.

