Ft. Moore hosts ‘Trees for Troops’ event

FT. MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - Ft. Moore hosted its annual tradition that helps soldiers who aren’t able to make it home for the holidays.

Trees for Troops is a giveaway of Christmas trees to hundreds of active-duty soldiers and their families.

The Lopez are both on active duty, have been married for two years, and have a six-month-old daughter. They are both serving on Fort Moore and are from opposite ends of the country.

“My husband and I are originally from the Phillippines, but our home states are from coast to coast. He’s from California and I’m from Maryland,” said Matheresa.

Although their love story has them in Columbus Georgia, they told us getting their live Christmas tree for free is a perfect gift for their small family.

“I grew up with live trees, and it was a great opportunity to save some money going into the holidays,” said Matheresa.

Over 300 trees at Wetherby Field came in from all over the country.

What made it extra special this year is small personalized notes for families once they get their tree home.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.