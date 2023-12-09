Business Break
Grab the Rain Gear for Holiday Shopping this Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain returns to the Valley this weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Today, we can expect showers/storms at times, so have the rain gear handy if you have any plans that take you out and about. Today will be warmer than any day this past week as highs will reach the low 70s due to the warm air being pushed in ahead of the cold front that arrives early tomorrow. The best coverage of rain for the Valley moves in early Sunday morning. As the most organized rain and storms move into our area by early Sunday morning, the severe weather threat should be lower. However, it’s not zero and an isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the morning hours. Some rain will linger into the afternoon but should end from west to east as the day progresses. Rain coverage will be around 80-90%. Along with the rain, the Valley can expect wind gusts to reach up to 30 mph as the frontal boundary passes.  The warmest part of the day is expected to be in the morning with 60s before we fall into the 50s during the afternoon. The remainder of the week stays dry and cooler than average. There could be another rain chance next Friday.

