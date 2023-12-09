Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say

FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said.

The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police. The clerk died at a hospital.

Information from witnesses led police to an apartment building across the street. Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference late Friday that the suspect barricaded himself inside for six hours. After lengthy negotiations, officers took the man into custody without incident, O’Hara said.

Police are still investigating to determine what prompted the attack. O’Hara said it appeared that the suspect had collected some items from the store for purchase and taken them to the counter.

“It appears he then went behind the counter and then began to assault and bludgeon the individual behind the counter in a very grotesque way,” O’Hara said.

Neighbors told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the clerk was a longtime fixture at the grocery store.

“We are broken; our hearts are broken,” said Manuela Torres, who said she was a friend of the victim.

A memorial set up outside the store was adorned with candles, flowers and a photo.

“We know this neighborhood is hurting tonight,” O’Hara said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista Road fire
House fire on Buena Vista Rd in Columbus leaves 1 person dead
William Coulter
18-year-old arrested in shooting at Highland Terrace Apartments in Columbus
police presence on Rosemont Dr.
Shooting investigation on Rosemont Dr. in Columbus leaves 2 people injured
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
Kenyata Demetrius Burton
MCSO: Man arrested on multiple felony drug, firearm charges

Latest News

Jason Berry
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus
Buena Vista Road fire
House fire on Buena Vista Rd in Columbus leaves 1 person dead
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses ahead with bombarding Gaza, including areas it told Palestinians to evacuate to
City of Smiths Station hosts annual tree-lighting event
City of Smiths Station hosts annual tree-lighting event