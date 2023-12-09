Business Break
MCSO Investigator arrested on Possession with the Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography charge

Corey Joseph Brand
Corey Joseph Brand(Source: Sheriff Greg Countryman)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to MCSO’s Sheriff Greg Countryman, MCSO Investigator Corey Joseph Brand has been arrested in Russell County on a Possession with the Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography charge.

Countryman announced the arrest on his Facebook page, and he said he did it in the spirit of transparency.

This is what Countryman had to say about the matter.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

