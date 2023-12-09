MCSO Investigator arrested on Possession with the Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography charge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to MCSO’s Sheriff Greg Countryman, MCSO Investigator Corey Joseph Brand has been arrested in Russell County on a Possession with the Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography charge.

Countryman announced the arrest on his Facebook page, and he said he did it in the spirit of transparency.

This is what Countryman had to say about the matter.

“This type of criminal behavior is absolutely unacceptable. We will continue to work in collaboration with our federal and local partners on this case. This is still an ongoing investigation that may result in more criminal charges.”

