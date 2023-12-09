Business Break
Showers and Storms Likely Sunday

Arianna’s Forecast
Next Few Days Forecast
Next Few Days Forecast(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, across the Valley showers and storms are likely with increasing coverage of rain throughout the overnight time frame, some of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe. While the severe threat remains low it is not zero, so make sure to stay weather alert overnight into Sunday. Sunday expects showers and storms likely throughout the day before beginning to dry out by the late evening hours. Tomorrow will start off on the warm side before cooling off throughout the day, thanks to the cold front that will move through the region between Sunday morning to early Sunday afternoon. After the cold front moves through the region, temperatures will begin to decrease throughout the day, with the low temperature for Sunday looking to come Sunday night. These cooler temperatures look to stick around with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s through Thursday, and morning lows in the upper-20s to low-30s Monday and Tuesday morning. Dry conditions expect to stick around through Thursday with rain coverage picking up next weekend when the next frontal system will move into our area. We will continue to fine tune the time of the next front throughout the week.

