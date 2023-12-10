Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

17-year-old Victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Coroner’s Office in Meriwether County, a death investigation is underway.

The Manchester Blue Devils Athletic Staff confirmed to News Leader 9 that the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

Brandon Smith played on the Defensive line for the Blue Devils.

Reports are coming into our newsroom about a very active crime scene.

There have been no suspects reported at this time. It is also unclear if foul play was involved.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Berry
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus
Corey Joseph Brand
MCSO Investigator arrested on Possession with the Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography charge
William Coulter
18-year-old arrested in shooting at Highland Terrace Apartments in Columbus
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Buena Vista Road fire
House fire on Buena Vista Rd in Columbus leaves 1 person dead

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Columbus police investigating North Columbus stabbing incident, 1 injured
Trees and power lines are down in Homewood after severe weather moved through Sunday morning.
Strong storms knock down trees, power lines across central Alabama Sunday
17-year-old Victim ID’d in Manchester GBI death investigation
Jason Berry
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus