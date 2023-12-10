Columbus police investigating North Columbus stabbing incident, 1 injured
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Moore Rd leaving one person injured.
According to officials, the incident occurred in the 700 block of the area and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests at this time and the condition of the victim is unknown.
