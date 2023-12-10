Business Break
GBI death investigation underway in Manchester

Manchester crime scene
Manchester crime scene(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Coroner’s Office in Meriwether County, a death investigation is underway.

Reports are coming into our newsroom about a very active crime scene.

There have been no suspects reported at this time. It is also unclear if foul play was involved.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

