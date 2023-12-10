Business Break
Light to Moderate Shower Early this Evening before Clearing

Arianna’s Forecast
Work Week Preview
Work Week Preview(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Light to moderate showers look to continue into the late evening hours before the rain begins to move out of the area, but none of these showers will be on the severe side. Throughout the evening and early night, clouds will continue to clear with temperatures looking to fall into the upper-20s to low-30s with breezy conditions. Over the course of the new work week, expect dry conditions through at least Thursday, before rain looks to return to the forecast towards this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and more clouds in the mix Wednesday through Friday with partly sunny skies. Current rain coverage is held between 20-30% Saturday and Sunday, but we will get a better idea of when the rain will work into our region over the next few days, along with the days for better rain coverage. Afternoon temperatures look to stick in the mid-50s Monday afternoon with plentiful amounts of sunshine, before cooling off to the upper-20s to low-30s heading into Tuesday morning. Temperatures also look to remain close to seasonable Tuesday through Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s. Morning low temperatures look to remain seasonable in the upper-30s to low-40s Thursday through Saturday morning.

