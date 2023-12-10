Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Strong Storms Move out Quickly this Morning; Cooler Temperatures Follow

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Today Forecast and Hour by Hour WTVM
Today Forecast and Hour by Hour WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A line of strong to severe storms moves through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning bringing rain and gusting winds. The severe threat for these storms still remains relatively low, and the chance for a tornado to spin up is very slim but not zero. The timing for the worst of the storms is between 5-8 AM for the coverage area. Wind gusts expected are expected to reach up to 50 mph ahead of the storm line. There will be widespread rainfall following the initial line of storms in the later morning to afternoon hours, but this rain does not raise any severe weather concerns. Following the rain today, temperatures across the Valley will begin to cool rather quickly. The weather pattern dries out and cools off following the storms today, and the work week begins with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s tomorrow morning. Monday will feature significant sunshine, but temperatures will only warm to the low 50s by the afternoon. The rest of the week remains rather mild with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s, most days will feature more clouds than sun. The chance of rain returns Friday but remains. It is looking like the next best chance of rain comes over the weekend again and does not raise any concern at the moment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Berry
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen near Williams Rd in Columbus
Corey Joseph Brand
MCSO Investigator arrested on Possession with the Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography charge
William Coulter
18-year-old arrested in shooting at Highland Terrace Apartments in Columbus
Buena Vista Road fire
House fire on Buena Vista Rd in Columbus leaves 1 person dead
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather on the Go
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go
Next Few Days Forecast
Showers and Storms Likely Sunday
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Grab the Rain Gear for Holiday Shopping this Weekend
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go