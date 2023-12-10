Strong Storms Move out Quickly this Morning; Cooler Temperatures Follow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A line of strong to severe storms moves through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning bringing rain and gusting winds. The severe threat for these storms still remains relatively low, and the chance for a tornado to spin up is very slim but not zero. The timing for the worst of the storms is between 5-8 AM for the coverage area. Wind gusts expected are expected to reach up to 50 mph ahead of the storm line. There will be widespread rainfall following the initial line of storms in the later morning to afternoon hours, but this rain does not raise any severe weather concerns. Following the rain today, temperatures across the Valley will begin to cool rather quickly. The weather pattern dries out and cools off following the storms today, and the work week begins with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s tomorrow morning. Monday will feature significant sunshine, but temperatures will only warm to the low 50s by the afternoon. The rest of the week remains rather mild with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s, most days will feature more clouds than sun. The chance of rain returns Friday but remains. It is looking like the next best chance of rain comes over the weekend again and does not raise any concern at the moment.

